Husband, Wife Duos Win in Many Municipalities

Nizamabad: Several husband-and-wife candidates won in municipal elections across the district, drawing attention to families contesting together with an eye on chairperson posts.

In Bodhan municipality, Mir Ilias Ali and his wife Vaseem Sultana were elected as municipal councillors from wards 18 and 32 respectively on the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen ticket. Ilias had aspired to the municipal chairperson post, but the party did not secure a majority.

In the same municipality, Sharath Reddy and his wife Padma won from wards 25 and 35 as candidates of the Congress. In the previous municipal elections, both had been elected as councillors and Padma served as municipal chairperson. The chairperson post in Bodhan is currently reserved for the general category, and Sharath Reddy is expecting to be considered.

In Kamareddy municipality, Geriganti Laxminarayana and his wife Swapna were elected from wards 46 and 47 on the BRS ticket.

In Ramayampet municipality, Gajawada Lavanya and her husband Nagaraju won from wards 1 and 7 as Congress candidates and are also in the race for the chairperson post.