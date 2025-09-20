Husband Hacks Wife to Death in Kushaiguda, Flees Scene

Medchal: A gruesome murder was reported under the Kushaiiguda police station limits late on Friday night, sending shockwaves across the locality.

According to police, Boda Shankar (40) and his wife Manjula (35), natives of Addaguduru village near Motkur in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, had been staying at his sister’s house in Mahesh Nagar Colony for the past four days along with their three children- a daughter and two sons.

Around midnight on Friday, while everyone was asleep, Shankar allegedly attacked Manjula with a knife, hacking her to death. Hearing her screams, family members rushed to the spot, but Shankar managed to flee immediately.

Manjula died on the spot. Police reached the scene and have taken up investigation. A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused.