Husband Dies by Suicide, Wife and In-Laws Booked for Abetment in Neredmet

Hyderabad: A 41-year-old private employee, Nageli Srinivas, died by suicide at his house in Laxminagar, Neredmet. allegedly distressed over marital disputes and harassment. Neredmet police registered a case of abetment to suicide against his wife, mother-in-law and other relatives based on a complaint filed by Srinivas’ brother Shiva Krishna.

According to police, Srinivas married Jyothi in 2013. Family members alleged that after securing a job as an excise inspector, she began distancing herself from her husband and filed a domestic violence case against Srinivas, her in-laws and his brother Shiva Krishna in August 2025, She subsequently initiated divorce proceedings at the Kushaiguda Family Court. Source also said that Jyothi recently suffered a heart stroke and has been on leave from duty.

Srinivas reportedly been living separately from his wife. Investigators suspect he might have been under emotional stress due to the ongoing divorce proceedings and the allegations made in the cases filed against him. Alleged harassment by the wife is under investigation.

Police said they found a purported suicide note in which Srinivas reportedly stated that he was dying by suicide because of the harassment of his wife and in-laws regarding the domestic violence and divorce cases filed against him. The note is being examined as part of the investigation.