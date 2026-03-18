Husband Arrested for Murdering Pregnant Wife in Jagtial

Jagtial: Police have arrested a man for allegedly murdering his pregnant wife in Madapur village of Korutla mandal on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Haribabu, had reportedly been harassing his wife Vaishnavi for dowry over the past few days. On Monday night, he allegedly stabbed her to death and fled the scene.

Following an investigation, police apprehended Haribabu and produced him before a court, after which he was remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation is underway.