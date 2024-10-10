Husband Accuses His GHMC Officer Wife of Corruption in Tell-All Video

Hyderabad: In a shocking video that surfaced across social media platforms on Wednesday, municipal deputy executive engineer (DEE) Divya Jyoti’s husband is claiming that she brings home large sums of money and shows around rooms in the house that have loads of currency bundles.

According to the husband Suvarna Sreepada, Jyothi, a former DEE with the Manikonda municipality got transferred to GHMC.

Sreepada released a video from Jagtial on Wednesday claiming that his wife was a corrupt officer and takes huge bribes, which she brings home.

The video showed numerous currency bundles that were hidden in plastic covers, newspapers, wardrobes, and even in the puja room. He stated that the videos were shot when he was staying with his wife in their house at Manikonda along with their son. However, after a series of fights over her corruption and vexed with her behaviour, Sreepada moved to his native place in Jagtial three months back. He alleged that Jyoti’s family is not allowing him to meet their son.

Sreepada claimed that she takes bribes from contractors to render official favours. He added that Jyoti’s accomplice was her brother Sharat Kumar to whom she has given `one crore. She even purchased a house in the city worth `70 lakh. It boasts of costly interiors and state-of-the-art amenities, he said.

Sreepada said that he does not want his son to grow up on that ill-gotten money.

Meanwhile, he has filed a divorce petition with the VI additional district judge-cum-family court in Kukatpally.