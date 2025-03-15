Hunsa villagers defy police to hold 125-year-old fisticuffs tradition

BODHAN/NIZAMABAD: Villagers of Hunsa in Salura mandal celebrated Holi on Friday by reviving their traditional fisticuffs event, despite police restrictions. Hundreds gathered near the village's Hanuman temple early in the morning to exchange playful blows in a ritual that has been a part of local customs for 125 years.

Although Bodhan police had issued notices on Thursday urging village elders and event organisers to forgo the fisticuffs — citing concerns over previous incidents of heavy fighting that led to major injuries — the community chose to continue the practice, believing that the tradition is vital to their cultural identity. The event, which lasted for over 10 minutes, resulted in only minor injuries as villagers took precautions to minimise harm.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, local resident Sanjeev explained, “Ignoring fisticuffs during Holi is a bad sign for our village. We have cherished this tradition for generations, and we took all necessary precautions to avoid serious injuries.” He added that the spirit of the festival brought together people across caste and creed, uniting them in celebration.

In addition to the fisticuffs, Hunsa villagers also observed Kama Dahanam on Thursday night and participated in a vibrant spraying of colours programme on Friday. The Bodhan rural police, deployed in large numbers, maintained a tight security presence throughout the celebrations to prevent any untoward incidents.