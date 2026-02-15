Hung Verdicts Spark Resort Politics in 37 Municipalities

Hyderabad: The municipal election results declared on Friday produced a hung verdict in 37 municipalities, setting off hectic political manoeuvring by the ruling Congress, the opposition BRS and the BJP.

With no party securing a clear majority in these bodies, all three major parties have resorted to 'camp politics', shifted their elected councillors to resorts around Hyderabad and other undisclosed locations to prevent poaching by rival parties and luring Independents, rebels and members elected from smaller parties such as BSP and AIFB.

The indirect elections to the posts of mayor and deputy mayor in municipal corporations and chairpersons and vice-chairpersons in municipalities scheduled for February 16 have intensified the scramble for numbers.

Independents have emerged as 'kingmakers' in many municipalities, while in several others the ex-officio votes of MPs, MLAs and MLCs are expected to determine the outcome. Political equations remain fluid as parties explore possible alliances wherever they fall short of a majority.

In Jangoan, BRS won 13 wards and Congress 12 in the 30-member body, leaving five Independents to tip the balance. Jagtial saw Congress secure 23 of 50 wards, ahead of BJP with six and BRS with four, while 17 Independents hold the key.

In Raikal, BJP led with five of 12 wards but needed additional support, and in Metpally it secured 10 of 26 wards, still short of a majority. Gadwal gave Congress 16 of 37 wards, followed by BRS with 11 and BJP with seven.

Alampur witnessed a tie, with Congress and BRS winning five wards each in the 10-member municipality, making ex-officio votes crucial. Kamareddy delivered a close contest, with Congress at 19, BJP at 18 and BRS at 10 in a 49-member body.

In Vemulawada, Congress won 13 of 28 wards and requires additional backing, while in Jinnaram BRS secured eight of 20 wards and needs three more for control. Jammikunta also reported a fractured mandate with BRS at 12, Congress at 10 and BJP at four in a 30-member municipality.

In Asifabad, the BRS won nine of 20 wards, ahead of Congress with seven. Kagaznagar gave BRS 11 of 30 wards and Congress nine. Bellampalli saw Congress and BRS tied at 14 each in a 34-member body.

Kyatanapalli placed the BRS ahead with 10 of 22 wards. In Mahbubabad, the Congress emerged as the single largest party with 13 of 36 wards, while Kesamudram recorded a tie between Congress and BJP at eight each in 16 wards.

Devarakadra gave Congress six of 12 wards. In Aliabad of Medchal district, Congress won eight of 20 wards, ahead of BRS with seven. Yellampet in Medchal district saw BRS secure 12 of 24 wards, with Congress at eight and BJP at four.

Narayanpet put BJP ahead with 11 of 24 wards, while Khanapur reported a four-four tie between BJP and BRS in a 12-member body. Bodhan saw Congress win 17 of 38 wards, and Moinabad gave Congress 10 of 26 wards.

Isnapur in Sangareddy district placed BRS ahead with 12 of 26 wards. In Indresham, BRS won nine of 18 wards, and in Kohir the Congress secured eight of 16 wards. Zaheerabad saw BRS lead with 15 of 37 wards, while Vikarabad gave the Congress 17 of 34 wards.

Parigi witnessed a tie between the Congress and the BRS at eight each in 18 wards, and Amarachinta recorded an even three-way split among Congress, BRS and BJP in its 10 wards.

Wardhannapet gave BRS six of 12 wards, Pochampally saw the Congress win six of 13 wards, and Medak produced a narrow BRS lead with 15 of 32 wards against the Congress’s 14.

In Narsapur, Congress won six of 15 wards, followed by BRS with five and BJP with four. Finally, Adilabad saw BJP emerge as the single largest party with 21 of 49 wards, though still short of the required majority.

With alliances under discussion, Independents and rebels bargaining hard and ex-officio votes poised to play a decisive role, the final composition of power in these 37 municipalities will be determined only on February 16.