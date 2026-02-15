Hung Verdict Triggers Intense Race In Jangaon Municipality

WARANGAL: The election for the chairperson of Jangaon Municipality has intensified following the decision of Bhongir MP Chamal Kiran Kumar Reddy to exercise his ex-officio vote.

The MP submitted a letter to the municipal commissioner confirming his participation in the council election.

The 30-member council delivered a hung verdict. The BRS secured 13 wards, while the Congress won 12. The CPM, which contested in alliance with the Congress, secured one seat and is expected to support the Congress candidate.

Four Independents hold the balance of power. Maraboina Pandu is reported to be inclined towards the Congress, while Middepaka Bhaskar, elected as a BRS rebel, has not announced his stand. Sandupatla Manjula has also not declared support. Independent corporator Bhusha Parvathalu has extended support to the BRS.

An altercation was reported at Bhongir involving supporters of MP Chamal Kiran Kumar Reddy and Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, following attempts by party leaders to shift an Independent corporator. Police intervened in the incident.

Both MP Chamal Kiran Kumar Reddy and MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy have confirmed that they will participate as ex-officio members in the council. Attention has also turned to MLCs Teenmar Mallanna and Pingili Sripal Reddy regarding their eligibility and voting preference.

The outcome of the chairperson election is expected to depend on ex-officio votes and the support of remaining Independents.