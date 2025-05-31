Hundreds Rally Against Waqf Act In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hundreds participated in the ‘Telangana March’ at Indira Park on Saturday, responding to a protest called by the Telangana Muslim Joint Action Committee (JAC) and pledging to launch a united fight against the Waqf Amendment Act, calling it a threat to the community’s religious and cultural heritage.



“Only an independent and credible platform can effectively challenge this draconian legislation and ensure that our rights are protected,” Mallik said. “This is a fight for constitutional rights and to uphold the secular fabric of the country.” Leading the protest, JAC convener and Tehreek Muslim Shabban president Mohammed Mushtaq Mallik said the Act posed a graver threat than earlier concerns around the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). He urged the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) to act independently and avoid aligning with any political party.“Only an independent and credible platform can effectively challenge this draconian legislation and ensure that our rights are protected,” Mallik said. “This is a fight for constitutional rights and to uphold the secular fabric of the country.”

Congress leader and government adviser Mohammed Ali Shabbir called on Muslims and secular forces to prepare for a long battle. He reminded the gathering of the sacrifices made by Muslims during the freedom struggle and criticised leaders like Chief Ministers Chandrababu Naidu of Andhra Pradesh and Nitish Kumar of the JD(U) for supporting the Bill despite their claims of being secular.

Among those present were former PCC president V. Hanumantha Rao, former MP Aziz Pasha, Telangana Jana Samiti president and MLC Prof. Kodandaram, Waqf Board chairman Syed Azmatullah Hussaini, Haj Committee chairman Khusro Pasha Biyabani, MBT president Majeedullah Khan Farhat and several religious leaders.

