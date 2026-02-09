Hundreds Join Shyam Nishaan Yatra

Hyderabad: Hundreds of devotees joined the Shyam Nishaan Yatra on Sunday morning, a religious procession that began at the historic Mahadev Temple near Charminar and concluded at the Shyam Baba Temple in Kachiguda.

Men, women and children carried large colourful devotional flags, or Nishaan, as they walked through Charminar, Madina, High Court, Begum Bazar Chatri, Mozamjahi Market, Abids and Koti before reaching Kachiguda. Participants sang bhajans and chanted the name of Shyam Baba, while volunteers distributed drinking water and refreshments.

Sushil Kumar Agarwal, secretary of Shyam Mandir Seva Samithi, said: “We organise the Nishaan Yatra during the auspicious Phalgun month, in love and devotion for Lord Shyam Baba. Devotees from across the city participate in the procession.”

Police personnel were deployed along the route to regulate traffic and ensure safety. After the procession, devotees offered special prayers and rituals at the Shyam Baba Temple.