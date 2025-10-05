Hundreds Gather at Dharna Chowk to Express Solidarity with Palestine

Hyderabad: Hundreds of protesters gathered at the Dharna Chowk near Indira Park here on Sunday to express solidarity with the people of Palestineand to condemn Israel’s ongoing military actions in Gaza. The protest, organised by Indian People in Solidarity with Palestine, and BDS India, was part of a nationwide demonstration.

Activists, intellectuals, students, doctors, and youth from various walks of life joined the protest here, voicing opposition to what they described as Israel’s genocide in Gaza. According to a statement, participants raised slogans supporting the Palestinian resistance. Pamphlets explaining the history of the Israel-Palestine conflict were distributed.

Speaking on behalf of the organisers, Anand from Indian People in Solidarity with Palestine said that the issue was humanitarian, not religious and urging all those who valued humanity to stand with Palestine. He described Israel as a settler-colonial apartheid state responsible for decades of ethnic cleansing.

Sreeja from BDS India highlighted the growing global movement for Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS), calling for a boycott of companies allegedly complicit in Israel’s actions. The protesters asked the Indian government to sever all diplomatic and commercial ties with Israel.