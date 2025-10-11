Hundi Offerings at Medaram Sammakka Saralamma Temple Goes Digital

Hyderabad: As the State government is gearing up to organize the biennial Sammakka Saralamma maha jathara in Medaram on a spectacular note in January 2026, the temple is providing devotees to pay hundi offerings digitally.

As it has become a burdensome process for the temple to physically count the currency notes in hundis, the temple, this time, has introduced a facility to accept digital payments as hundi offerings. It affixed QR code stickers at various places near the temple to enable devotees scan and donate money as an offering in hundi instead of currency notes.

Confirming this to Deccan Chronicle on Saturday, Sammakka Saralamma Jatara Tribal Priests’ Association president Siddaboina Jagga Rao said the move would ensure transparency and accountability. Instead of finding a hundi in the rush, the devotees can scan the QR code and donate money.

Rao explained that the temple would receive hundi offerings to the tune of Rs.10 lakh to Rs.15 lakh during weekends and on full moon day. During the main festival, the offerings would be in lakhs, he added.

He said devotees from several parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and adjoining States throng the temple during jathara and take the blessings of the Goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma. The jathara is the biggest religious congregation in Asia.

The Mugulu district administration is making elaborate arrangements for the successful conduct of the jathara. The works were going on at a brisk pace after the recent visit of the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to the temple to review the works.

He also unveiled the master plan for the restoration and redevelopment of the Sammakka-Saralamma temple premises. The plan focuses on preserving Adivasi culture and traditions while expanding the sacred grounds that house the gaddelu of Sammakka, Saralamma, Pagididdaraju, and Govindaraju, enabling lakhs of devotees to offer prayers conveniently.