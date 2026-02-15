Humour And Chaos Mark Drunk-Driving Checks In City

Hyderabad: Drunk‑driving inspections in the city are unfolding into uncommon incidents, many of them turning into meme material.

A recce at several checkpoints revealed that while some intoxicated motorists tried to escape through bylanes, others — sober and confident — volunteered for the test with a sense of achievement.

The questions posed to police ranged from the practical to the absurd: “Is the breathalyser hygienic?” “Why is the government selling liquor in the first place?” and “Why hold checks near only one bar — are you trying to dent its business?”

One youngster, caught riding in an intoxicated state, even instructed his pillion rider: “Go to the side, get change for ₹500, but only in ₹100 or ₹200 notes.” A police personnel recalled, “He was so drunk he didn’t even whisper properly — I could hear the entire conversation.”

Another cop said, “Surprisingly, some people fight for the owner of the bar they drink at instead of saving themselves first. They ask if the drive is meant to hurt their favourite establishment and favour its competitor.”

There were also misconceptions. “Some think speaking in English will help them escape legal action, but the law has no such provision,” a policeman noted.

At many checkpoints, the breathalyser exercise itself became comic relief. While police repeatedly instructed “exhale, exhale,” several drunk drivers did the opposite — inhaling into the device. The back‑and‑forth continued until other personnel intervened and began recording the incident.

Videos have gone viral too, including one where a man argued, “Why is the reading showing 120 when I had only 90 ml?”

Common refrains included: “Anna, challan kattesta (I’ll pay the fine), but don’t book a case. I know top cops, corporators, MLAs.” Once booked, many immediately asked: “When can I collect my vehicle? Where should I come tomorrow? How much will the fine be?”

Police said they patiently answered queries, reminding offenders that they were only performing their duties. At some places, officers even pointed to cameras around their necks, explaining that live feeds were monitored in control rooms and letting anyone off would raise questions about their ethics.

Despite the chaos, cops admitted that humour often lightens the tense atmosphere. “You must talk to us and get our quotes, even off the record. We have a great sense of humour,” one officer quipped.