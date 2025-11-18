Humiliated By Wife, In-laws, iBomma Ravi Took To Criminal Activities

iBomma owner Immadi Ravi was arrested and police found that he had collected the personal data of nearly 5 million users and earned nearly Rs 20 crore through several illegal activities. In another shocking revelation, Ravi is learnt to have taken to the illegal path following humiliation and harassment by his wife and in-laws.

In 2016, Ravi had an inter-religious marriage. Since the beginning, his wife and her parents had humiliated Ravi for his meagre earnings. At that time, he used to deal in website development, web designing, and server management, but could not earn heavily. The constant humiliation provoked Ravi to earn crores, by any means. Then he took divorce and searched for routes to earn quick money. He obtained citizenship of St Kitts and Nevis, a Caribbean nation.

He shifted his focus to movie piracy and moved ahead taking some bold decisions that eventually made him get caught in the web of criminal activities.

Police arrested him when he arrived in India to liquidate his assets, three days ago. Police found that Ravi purchased plots and flats and maintained a balance of Rs 3.5 crore in his bank account, which has been frozen now. Ravi's website contained around 21,000 movies.