Huge Crowds at Mosques for Jummat-Ul-Wida

Hyderabad: Large numbers of devotees offered prayers at major mosques in Hyderabad on Friday as part of the last Friday of Ramzan, known as Jummat-ul-Vida.

The congregational Zohar prayers began at 12.36 pm at the historic Macca Masjid near Charminar, where a large number of faithful gathered.

Religious leaders said there was some uncertainty this year regarding the observance of Jummat-ul-Vida. If the crescent is sighted on Thursday next week, and Id would be observed on Friday next week, the present Friday would be considered the last Friday of Ramzan. If the moon was sighted on Friday next week and Id-ul-Fitr was celebrated on Saturday next week, the coming Friday will be observed as Jummat-ul-Vida.

Clerics delivered sermons after the Zohar prayers at several mosques, highlighting the teachings of the Quran and calling for peace and universal brotherhood.

Large congregations were also reported at the Royal Mosque in Public Garden, Mir Wazeer Ali Mosque at Fateh Darwaza, Masjid-e-Aliya and Masjid-e-Hyderguda.

Congregational Iftar gatherings were also organised in several parts of the city, particularly in business centres and workshops. Several areas of the Old City wore a festive look with decorative lighting at shops and historic locations.