Telangana
DC Correspondent
28 Dec 2024 10:05 PM IST
HRF members shocked by Madhava Rao's demise
HRF president Gorrepati Madhava Rao passed away. (Image: X.Com)

Adilabad: Members of the Human Rights Forum (HRF) and state president Atram Bhujangarao expressed shock over the sudden demise of former HRF president Gorrepati Madhava Rao, who passed away due to cardiac arrest in Nizamabad on Saturday.

In a statement, HRF state president Atram Bhujangarao from Adilabad remembered Madhava Rao as a guiding force with vast experience as an advocate and human rights activist. He recalled Madhava Rao’s visits to Adilabad to address issues concerning Adivasis, their empowerment, and protection of their constitutional rights.
