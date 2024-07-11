HRF faults attack on DC office in Vizag

Hyderabad: The Human Rights Forum (HRF) condemned the attack on Deccan Chronicle office in Vizag on Wednesday by a group of students and women functionaries belonging to the Telugu Desam’s affiliates.



In a release, the forum criticised the mob for setting fire to the display board and vandalising furniture. It further said, activists reportedly belonging to the Telugu Nadu Students Federation and the ruling party’s women’s wing, resorted to unabashed violence. The forum called it criminal and demanded legal action.



V.S. Krishna, a member of the HRF AP&TG Coordination Committee, suggested that if the political party was upset about the report on the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant's privatisation issue, they could have responded with democratic channels instead.

