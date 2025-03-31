HRDCL to Build 24 Link Roads in Phase-1

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) has begun works for the first phase of the construction of link roads in the city. Works are being planned for 24 main link roads across the city within the first phase, with an estimated budget of Rs 487.74 crore.

Among the 24 link road projects, HRDCL is also developing the link road connecting Raj Bhavan Road to the R&B Guest House near Begumpet Railway Station and another road linking Begumpet Railway Station, Prakashnagar and the Brahmanwadi railway track.

Locals said that the areas between Prakashnagar, Brahmanwadi, Kundan Bagh and Mayur Marg near Begumpet face heavy traffic, which bottles up the colony lanes on a daily basis.

Residents and passengers who commute in these high-density areas are expecting the link road project might ease traffic flow, especially during rush hours.

Deepika, a resident of Brahmanwadi, said, “It will definitely be problematic when the road is being laid, but the new roads will reduce the distance between areas, and traffic will become much smoother.”

HRDCL is planning on bringing new technologies like Full Depth Reclamation (FDR) and soil stabilisation to make sure the roads are durable and will last longer. The contractors will have two years to complete the construction after the agreement.

Phase one of the link road works include projects like Vanasthalipuram to Old Hayathnagar via Saheb Nagar, Ameenpur village to HMT Colony in Miyapur, ORR service road to Chevella road via Kismatpur, Badangpet Main road to Turkayamjal via Nadergul and 20 other projects.

Phase two will include link road projects like Mallapur Crossroad to Kurmlaguda, Dammaiguda to Nagaram connecting ECIL, NH-44 to the Industrial area at Ram Reddy Nagar via Foxsagar Lake at Jeedimetla, a roadway connecting Neopolis layout at Kokapet to Pipeline Road and 21 other projects.

Hase-wise link road projects

Phase-I

1. Injapur Road to Munaganoor Road

2. Vanasthalipuram Road to Old Hayathnagar Road via Saheb Nagar Road

3. Badangpet-Nadergul Main Road to Nadergul Road

4. Thorrur to Nagarjuna Sagar Road

5. Govt. Upper Primary School to Kokapet

6. Inner Ring Road to DLRL Colony via TKR College Road

7. Ameenpur village to HMT Colony in Miyapur

8. Raj Bhavan Road to R&B Guest House

9. Link road from Begumpet Railway station, Prakash Nagar to Brahmanwadi railway track

10. Quthbullapur road to Pipeline road via St. Anthony’s High School at Vennalgadda Cheruvu

11. Quthbullapur Road to Pipeline Road via Godavari Homes

12. Bapu Ghat Bridge to P&T Colony East Side of Esa River

13. Bachupally VNR College to Nizampet Potti Sriramulu Telugu University

14. Bairagiguda to Narsingi

15. Gollapally National Highway Junction to ORR Service Road at Pedda

Golconda

16. Ambedkar Junction to Octopus in Ibrahimpatnam

17. Shiva Reddy Guda to Madhav Reddy Bridge in Ghatkesar

18. Yamanaampet flyover to Double-bedroom housing complex in Nagaram

19. ORR service road to Chevella road via Kismatpur

20. Vivekananda statue, Kismathpur to R&B road

21. Darga to L.V. Prasad Eye Institute

22. Yamanaampet to ORR Service Road in Pocharam

23. Farmaish Hotel to Taramati Baradari via Kendriya Vihar apartments in Bandlaguda Jagir

24. Badangpet Main road to Turkayamjal via Nadergul

Phase-II

1. RCI crossroads to Srisailam Highway

2. Mallapur Crossroad to Kurmlaguda

3. Kurmlaguda to Nadergul

4. Firing Katta to NTR statue road

5. NTR statue to Dammaiguda road

6. NTR statue to dumping yard

7. NTR Statue to Vampuguda Road in Jawahar Nagar Corporation

8. Rampally cross road to Survey No. 421(Near HP Petrol Pump)

9. Yamnampet to Nagaram Municipal boundary

10. Cherlapally to ORR service road via Karimguda

11. Cherlapally BSNL Office to Rampalli Junction

12. Dammaiguda to Nagaram road connecting to ECIL

13. Cherial JNNURM housing colony to Ahmadguda / RGK connecting to link road 82

14. Shamshabad Railway Crossing to Dharmagiri Road

15. Shamshabad Bus Stop on NH 44 to Rallaguda Road

16. NH-44 Dondupally Junction to ORR Service Road

17. Kothur Railway Crossing to Kummariguda Junction

18. Kothur Y Junction to Vinayak Steel

19. NH-44 to Industrial area at Ram Reddy Nagar via Fox Sagar lake at Jeedimetla

20. Hanuman Temple to Aparna Hill Park via Gangaram Cheruvu

21. Hanuman Temple, Kaiser Nagar to Mithilanagar

22. Pragathinagar to Mahadevpura Veterinary Hospital via Yellamma Banda

23. Link road connecting ORR Service Road with the existing road at Manchirevula

24. Link road connecting Neopolis layout, Kokapet to Pipe Line road Kokapet

25. Link Road Connecting from Beerappa temple to Pipeline Road/Radial Road No. 5 via Green space project