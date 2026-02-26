HRDA Shoots Letter to DGP in Crayons Hospital Incidents

Hyderabad: Members of the Healthcare Reforms Doctors’ Association (HRDA) have submitted a representation to the Telangana DGP expressing concern over the incidents of violence against doctors and alleged police inaction at Crayons Hospital in Hyderabad on February 21.

In a letter, HRDA stated that CCTV footage from the hospital shows serious lapses on the part of the police during the unrest. According to the association, police personnel present at the scene failed to secure the Emergency Room, regulate the entry of attendants, or disperse the unruly mob. The association further alleged that the inaction aggravated the situation and emboldened the aggressors.

The letter also highlighted that on the same day, senior paediatrician Dr Arjun was allegedly assaulted by attendants on the premises of Rajendranagar police station. The association said that violence in the hospital’s Emergency Room and subsequently on the premises of the police station, reflects a failure of 'protective policing' and may erode public confidence in law enforcement.