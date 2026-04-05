HRDA Seeks Reform in Medical Recruitment

Hyderabad: The representatives of the Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association (HRDA), Telangana, met health minister Damodar Rajanarsimha here on Saturday and submitted a memorandum seeking changes in ongoing medical recruitment processes.

The association urged the government to amend GO Ms. No. 81, general administration (Ser.A) department, dated February 22, 1997, to enable the preparation of category-wise waiting lists in upcoming recruitments for DME assistant professors and Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) civil assistant surgeon specialists.

HRDA representatives pointed out that many selected candidates either do not attend counselling, decline posts if preferred locations are unavailable, or fail to join even after selection. Such instances, they said, leave several posts vacant despite eligible candidates being available.

The association noted that states including Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have already adopted waiting list systems to address similar issues. Central institutes and national-level recruitment agencies also follow this practice to ensure vacancies arising from non-joining are promptly filled.

HRDA stressed that introducing category-wise waiting lists would allow vacancies to be filled within the same recruitment cycle, preventing delays and reducing the carry forward of unfilled posts to future notifications.

The association maintained that the reform would improve employment opportunities for aspirants and strengthen public healthcare services by ensuring optimal staffing across government medical institutions in Telangana.