HRDA, IAP Urge Use Of Natural Remedies For Cough

Hyderabad: Following the recent ban on adulterated cough syrups like Relife and Respifresh, medical associations across Telangana have issued a strong advisory against the irrational and unsafe use of multi-ingredient cough syrups in children.

The Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association (HRDA) and the Telangana branch of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP) jointly cautioned parents, doctors and pharmacists, noting that cough and cold are natural protective responses and most children recover without medication. They urged parents to check the composition of prescribed syrups and consult pediatricians before administering them.

Dr Seshu Madhav, president of IAP Telangana, said that syrups containing multiple components can cause severe side effects, particularly in children below two years of age. He explained that most cough and cold syrups contain antihistamines and decongestants that can slow breathing and become life-threatening for infants. The IAP recommends that only single-ingredient syrups prescribed by qualified doctors be used, and only for children above four years of age.

Dr Bandari Rajkumar, a senior representative of HRDA, expressed concern over repeated incidents of drug contamination in India, including cases involving Diethylene Glycol (DEG), a toxic compound linked to child deaths in Madhya Pradesh and other states. He said unsafe medicines can be as dangerous as the disease itself and emphasised that every medicine should heal, not harm.

He attributed the issue to weak manufacturing oversight, especially among small-scale producers, and called for a three-pronged approach — stronger regulation and inspection through unannounced audits of pharmaceutical units, public verification and awareness through consumer checks on packaging and QR codes, and the rational use of medicines by discouraging self-medication and over-the-counter misuse.

To restore public confidence, HRDA has launched a state-wide campaign titled Safe Medicine – Safe India, which will include public awareness drives, school outreach programmes and Continuing Medical Education (CME) sessions for healthcare professionals.