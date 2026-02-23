HRDA Condemns Assault on Senior Paediatrician

Hyderabad: The Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association (HRDA) has condemned the alleged physical assault of senior paediatrician Dr E. Arjun inside Rajendranagar police station, in connection with a case involving the death of a six-month-old child and reportedly expired medication.

The doctor and hospital management are yet to respond to the issue.

In a press statement issued on Monday, HRDA said Dr Arjun, medical and managing director of Apoorva Hospital and a paediatrician with 38 years of service, had visited the police station out of professional concern for a fellow paediatrician. During his presence there, he was allegedly surrounded, physically assaulted, verbally abused and humiliated by a group of individuals.

The association described the incident as “extremely alarming and unacceptable”, particularly as it reportedly occurred within a law enforcement facility. According to HRDA, Dr Arjun sustained physical injuries, including visible bruises consistent with assault.

Dr Arjun has previously served as president of the Twin Cities branch of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics and secretary of the Telangana Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association.