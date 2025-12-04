HRC Takes Up Suo Motu Plea on Stray Dog Attack of 8-Year-Old in Telangana

Referring to the incident where nearly 20 stray dogs mauled the child on December 2, the commission said the attack raises serious concerns over public safety, civic negligence, and violation of child rights. It directed the GHMC commissioner and the Ranga Reddy district collector to submit detailed reports by December 29.

The boy was unable to cry for help due to his speech disability and suffered severe injuries to his ear, head, waist, back, and limbs. His ear was reportedly severed. He was first taken to Fever Hospital and later shifted to Niloufer Hospital for specialised treatment.

The commission observed that the incident points to a failure of civic authorities in ensuring safety measures and non-compliance with Supreme Court guidelines on stray dog management. It directed the GHMC commissioner and the Rangareddy district collector to submit detailed reports by December 29, including the child’s medical status, a factual account of the incident, action taken on the dog menace, steps taken for compliance with Supreme Court directions, and preventive measures planned to avoid recurrence.

Dr G. Vijay Kumar, superintendent of Niloufer Hospital, said, “The boy is recovering. He was admitted on December 2. The treatment he received included anti-rabies medication, primary sutures to the wounds, and rabies immunoglobulin.

Minister Adluri Laxman, who visited the child at Niloufer Hospital, said that `1 lakh in emergency relief had been handed over to the family and that an Indiramma house had been sanctioned for them.

Following directions from Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the minister personally visited Niloufer Hospital on Thursday to meet the child undergoing treatment.

Addressing the media persons, the minister said the government will sanction an Indiramma house for the family of the victim and the child will be admitted to a special school on full government expenditure.

Taking into account the appeal of the child’s father, the minister said the government will also take responsibility for the boy’s medical treatment and care.

Officials immediately issued a Disability ID card to the child and sanctioned a disability pension, along with ensuring all necessary post-recovery support and rehabilitation.



