HRC Gets Complaint About Lack of Amenities at Borabanda Govt. Junior College

Hyderabad: Telangana Human Right Commission (TGHRC) has received an online complaint stating that the Government Junior College in Borabanda was devoid of basic infrastructure facilities, such as proper toilets, sanitation staff, clean drinking water, etc

Despite repeated representations to authorities concerned, there is no improvement, the complainant said.

Under these circumstances, in view of the powers vested in the Commission under Section 18 of the Protection of Human Rights Act- 1993, the Commission recommended the Commissioner and Director of Intermediate Education to examine facilities that are being provided to college and ensure provision of toilets, sanitation staff, lecturers, clean drinking water, etc. for the welfare of the students.