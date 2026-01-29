HRC Flags Civic Failure In Stray Dog Menace

Hyderabad: The Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) on Wednesday took suo motu cognisance of media reports on the recent stray dog attack on a minor girl at Srinivasanagar in Khairatabad, which left the child with grievous facial injuries.

Commission member Sivadi Praveena registered the case under HRC No. 324/2026 after reports highlighted the attack on four‑year‑old Pakka Sharvi. Observing that the incident raised serious human rights concerns, particularly relating to the safety and right to life of children, the commission noted a prima facie failure on the part of civic authorities in ensuring public safety and effective management of stray dogs.

The commission directed the GHMC commissioner to submit a detailed report on the incident, the action taken so far, and preventive measures to avoid such occurrences in the future. The matter has been posted for submission of the report on February 24 at 11 am, a press release stated.

Meanwhile, the deputy director (Veterinary), Khairatabad zone, GHMC submitted a report confirming that Sharvi, daughter of P. Mallikharjun, sustained a deep lacerated wound on her face after being bitten by a stray dog on Tuesday.

Upon receiving information, the deputy director, assistant director and veterinary officers visited the area. Dog‑catching teams were promptly deployed, and 11 street dogs, including the one involved in the incident, were caught. All were found to be sterilised.

Officials also visited a private hospital at Road No. 2, Banjara Hills, where the child was undergoing treatment. GHMC officers met the victim’s father and enquired about her condition. He informed them that the child was stable, had been administered anti‑rabies vaccination, and doctors were suturing the wound.

The area medical officer of health (AMOH), Khairatabad circle, has been informed for necessary follow‑up and further treatment measures, the report added.