HPV Vaccine Drive for 14-Year-Old Girls on International Women’s Day

Hyderabad: The health department is set to launch the HPV vaccine Gardasil 4 for 14-year-old girls across all districts on Sunday to mark International Women’s Day. Collectors have been instructed to launch the vaccination programme at area hospitals and government general hospitals.

Parents have been advised to take their children to the designated hospitals and register them on the spot. They can also register earlier through the U-WIN platform. A consent form from parents is mandatory before administering the vaccine.

After receiving the vaccine, the girls will be kept under observation for 30 minutes in AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) rooms. For now, the vaccines will be available at hospitals, and in about 15 days the programme will be extended to primary health centres, a health official said.

The campaign is part of the cervical cancer prevention initiative launched by Narendra Modi for 14-year-old girls from Ajmer. According to officials, a single-dose Gardasil 4, a quadrivalent HPV vaccine, will be administered under the campaign.