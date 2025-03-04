HPV Vaccination Key to Preventing Women’s Cancers: Doctors

Hyderabad:Gynaecologists emphasised the need to raise awareness, especially in urban areas, about the importance of early detection and prevention of women-related cancers. Considering that, in 2022, India reported over 1.5 lakh new cases of HPV-related cancers, with cervical cancer being the second most common cancer in women, doctors from Apollo Cradle Hospital and MSD Pharmaceuticals organised an awareness talk on Monday, offering recommendations to help women.

India has 51.14 crore women aged 15 and older who are at risk of cervical cancer. Each year, 1,23,907 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer, and 77,348 die from it. High-risk HPV types cause 91 per cent of cervical cancers.



Though 90 per cent of HPV (human papillomavirus) infections were cleared by the immune system, persistent infections can lead to cancer. Vaccination against nine high-risk HPV types can prevent up to 90 per cent of HPV-related cancers.



In Hyderabad, as per Population Based Cancer Registry, 8.9 per cent of cancers among women were cervical cancers and 6.9 per cent were ovarian cancers. The maximum cases were of breast cancer, amounting for 35 per cent of the cases.

The recommendations shared by doctors included annual gynaecological visits starting at ages 12-16, keeping track of vaccinations like the HPV vaccine, MMR, Hepatitis B and Varicella and scheduling regular screenings such as pap smears, exams and breast screenings for early detection.



They also stressed the importance of maintaining a healthy diet, exercising, managing stress, and getting enough sleep. Iron, folic acid, vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids support reproductive health.



Dr Mahitha Reddy highlighted the significance of proactive steps in safeguarding long-term health, while Dr Padmini Silpa and Dr Jasmin Rath emphasised the power of prevention through knowledge, early detection, and regular check-ups.