HPS Student Shines at TCS iON IntelliGem Contest

Hyderabad: Samskriti Konduru, a Class IX student at Hyderabad Public School, has clinched the national title in the ‘Creativity and Innovation’ senior category at the 8th edition of the TCS iON IntelliGem contest, one of India’s most prestigious platforms for assessing 21st-century skills among school students.

In the 2026 edition, Samskriti reached the semi-finals in two categories — ‘Universal Values’ and ‘Creativity and Innovation’. Demonstrating exceptional originality and problem-solving ability, she emerged among the Top 2 students nationwide from Class IX in ‘creativity and innovation’ section before securing the national winner title in the final.

Samskriti has reached the national final for four consecutive years — an unparalleled feat for any student from Hyderabad. Her consistent performance across years and categories underscores a rare blend of creativity, critical thinking, versatility, and sustained excellence.