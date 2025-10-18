HPS Denies Court Ordered Probe Into Affairs of Schools Run by It

Hyderabad:The Hyderabad Public School Society on Friday said that the Telangana High Court had not ordered any investigation into the affairs of the society or the schools run by it, as reported in a section of media (not this newspaper).

The society in a statement said that though the petitioner had sought several reliefs in his public interest litigation, the court did not grant any relief and only asked the principal secretary, education, to examine the representation made by the applicant against the society. The High Court had disposed of the petition at the threshold, it said.

The Hyderabad Public School Society reiterated its commitment to transparency and lawful functioning across all its institutions.