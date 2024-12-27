How YSR's AP powered Manmohan Singh's two terms as Prime Minister

Hyderabad: The state of Andhra Pradesh (before its bifurcation into Telangana and Andhra Pradesh) played a pivotal role in shaping national politics, particularly in helping Dr Manmohan Singh ascend to the office of the Prime Minister for two consecutive terms.

The 2004 Lok Sabha elections were a turning point, with the Indian National Congress (INC) under Sonia Gandhi looking to regain power after a stint in opposition. The Congress party managed to secure 145 seats across India, but it was the performance in Andhra Pradesh that was particularly noteworthy. The Congress, led by the charismatic Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy, swept the state by winning 29 out of the 42 seats. This was a stark contrast to their primary rival, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which could only muster 5 seats.

YSR's popularity was key. His welfare schemes, especially those focused on rural areas like free power for agriculture and health initiatives, had struck a chord with the electorate. His leadership had not only solidified Congress's base in Andhra but had also propelled the party to a significant victory at the national level. With the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) forming the government, Manmohan Singh, known for his economic liberalisation policies from his time as finance minister, was chosen as Prime Minister, largely due to the strong mandate from states like Andhra Pradesh.

By the time the 2009 elections rolled around, the UPA was eager to retain power, and once again, Andhra Pradesh proved to be a stronghold for Congress. With YSR still at the helm, Congress in Andhra Pradesh not only maintained but increased its tally, securing 33 seats. The TDP managed only 6, and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), which was fighting for statehood for Telangana, won 2 seats.

The popularity of YSR in Andhra Pradesh was unprecedented. His policies had a direct impact on the lives of many, creating a strong voter base for Congress. This performance was crucial for the INC, which increased its national count to 206 seats. The additional 33 seats from Andhra Pradesh were vital in ensuring that the UPA could form the government again.

Moreover, while Congress saw an increase in seats from Uttar Pradesh, going from 9 in 2004 to 21 in 2009, the contribution from Andhra Pradesh was far more significant in terms of sheer numbers and the stability it brought to the coalition.

Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy's role cannot be overstated. His grassroots connection, coupled with welfare programmes like the Aarogyasri health scheme, made him one of the most beloved leaders in the state. His untimely death in a helicopter crash in 2009 was a significant blow, yet his legacy continued to influence voters, ensuring that the state remained a Congress fortress for those crucial elections.

The overwhelming support from Andhra Pradesh, driven by YSR's popularity and effective governance, was instrumental in not only helping Congress form the government but also in securing Manmohan Singh's position as the Prime Minister for two terms. Singh's calm demeanor, economic acumen, and the political backing from states like Andhra Pradesh defined his tenure, marking an era where regional leaders significantly influenced national politics.



