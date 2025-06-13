How Engineer Sridhar Milked Kaleshwaram Project To Get Rich

Hyderabad: Did the Irrigation Executive Engineer (EE) Nune Sridhar amass huge properties and became crorepathi only after started associating with works of multi-crore Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation (KLIS) project?

Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), which arrested Sridhar two days ago in connection with disproportionate assets (DA) case, are probing the same viewpoint. It said Sridhar was working at the Irrigation Training Institute before shifting to the KLIS project. He was associated with works of package six, seven and eight of the project.

The package six, seven and eight of KLIS covers from Sripada Yellampally project to Mid Manair reservoir under link II to supply water using mega heavy duty motors, which are also called ‘Bahubali’ motors from Godavari River.

“We are evaluating the properties that were allegedly amassed by Sridhar before and after working for KLIS,” a senior ACB official privy to the ongoing investigation revealed. He said more details of Sridhar's properties would emerge after opening in bank lockers.

He said several Irrigation department engineers, who worked with the KLS project allegedly got commissions from contractors.

As purchasing ‘Bahubali’ motors apart from constructing reservoirs and surge pools involved crores of rupees expenditure, several engineers got commissions from contractors and eventually prompted them to amass huge fixed assets.

One among the senior engineers of KLIS, arrested by the ACB in DA case, was Kaleshwaram Corporation MD Bhookya Hari Ram, who was also the Engineer in Chief, Irrigation and CAD department, on April 26, 2025, for allegedly indulging in unlawful practices and dubious means during his service, the official said.

During searches, several properties including two separate villas at Shaikpet and Kondapur, three each flats in Srinagar, Madhapur and Narsingi, commercial space at Amaravathi, 28 acres of agricultural land at Markook mandal, 20 guntas in Patancheru, two independent houses at Srinagar Colony, a farmhouse in six acres with mango garden at Bommalramaram, a building under construction at Kothagudem, two open plots in Qutbullapur and Miryalaguda apart from a BMW car and gold ornaments.

Following information, the ACB raided Sridhar’s house and 13 other places belonging to him and his relatives. During searches, the ACB found several properties including a villa at Tellapur, one flat in Shaikpet, three flats in Karimnagar, commercial space at Ameerpet, one each independent building at Hyderabad, Warangal, Karimnagar, 16 acres of agricultural land, 19 residential prime open plots in Hyderabad, Warangal, Karimnagar, and other properties.