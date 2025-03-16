How can KCR be called 'Father of Telangana', asks CM Revanth Reddy
While Gandhiji worked for the upliftment of Dalits, KCR lived in a farmhouse spread over hundreds of acres.
Hyderabad, March 16: Taking exception to BRS leader Harish Rao describing the party president K Chandrasekhar Rao as 'Father of Telangana', Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday asked how Rao can be compared with Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi.
Addressing a public meeting at Station Ghanpur after attending development programmes, Revanth Reddy referred to the comments of Harish Rao, a nephew of Chandrasekhar Rao. While KCR made a name for himself as 'Father of Telangana' in view of his struggle for achieving Telangana statehood, Revanth Reddy came to be known as 'father of filthy language', Harish Rao said. Harish Rao objected to the chief minister's attack against KCR in the Assembly on Saturday. Lampooning Harish Rao's remarks, Revanth Reddy said Mahatma Gandhi led a simple life, lived in ashrams and was the inspiration behind prohibition of liquor in Gujarat. "Will this Father of Nation (KCR) wake up from sleep without the smell? Is there any comparison between that Father of the Nation and this Father of the Nation (KCR)," he asked.