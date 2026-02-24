Housing, Sanitation Top Prajavani Grievance List

Hyderabad: The Prajavani programme held on Monday across the GHMC, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri municipal corporations received over 120 grievances, mostly related to sanitation, road restoration, and illegal constructions. The GHMC received 59 complaints, the CMC 43 and the MMC 25. At the Hyderabad collectorate, residents lodged 277 complaints. Of these, 189 were related to housing, with most petitioners seeking Indiramma houses. Another 82 complaints pertained to the revenue department, while six were from other departments.

Woman killed in NH-65 crash

A 34‑year‑old woman heading towards the city was killed when her car rammed into a container lorry parked on National Highway‑65 in Abdullapurmet police limits early on Monday. Police identified the deceased as Ch. Mohana Priya, a homemaker from Pragathinagar, Bachupally. She was returning from Vijayawada with her husband, Venantanaga Sai Kiran Kumar, 41, a software employee, and their two children. Kumar was driving their car, with Mohana Priya seated in the front passenger seat, when the accident occurred around 1.30 am.

Though the airbags deployed in the car after the crash, they were ineffective as the front portion of the car was crushed after sliding under the lorry, police said.

Mohana Priya suffered grievous head injuries and was shifted to the Vanasthalipuram area hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. The two children escaped unhurt.

GHMC chief reviews pending bridge, road works

Pending land acquisition at Moosarambagh and unfinished ramp works at Nalgonda crossroads came to light during a field inspection by GHMC chief engineer Sahadev Rathnakar on Monday. The review, conducted with senior engineering officials and executing agencies, found that compensation cheques in the Moosarambagh bridge project were yet to be cleared in some cases. Rathnakar directed officials to fast track land acquisition and release pending payments to avoid further setbacks.

At the Nalgonda crossroads steel flyover, officials informed him that four slab portions are expected to be completed within the week. Ramp works, however, need acceleration, with the main steel bridge targeted for completion by April 30.

Additional ramp and service road works near Zoo Park were also reviewed, with instructions to maintain construction quality and timelines to ease congestion. Road widening works in Charminar and Rajendranagar zones were examined during the visit. The chief engineer asked field teams to ensure coordinated execution and public safety measures while works continue.

Thunderstorms hit Hyderabad, flights diverted

By early evening, traffic had slowed to a crawl as unseasonal thunderstorms lashed the city on Monday. Vehicles inched forward through sheets of rain, with water pooling near metro pillars and motorists waiting in long snarls. According to Telangana Development Planning Society (TSDPS) data between 8.30 am and 7 pm, Hayathnagar recorded 17.5 mm rainfall, Bahadurpura 14.5 mm, Attapur 13.5 mm, and parts of Rajendranagar around 12 mm.

The Hyderabad traffic police warned of waterlogging near Mehdipatnam at Pillar No. 264. Disaster Response Force teams and municipal staff were deployed to clear clogged drains. A minor collision between a car and a bus between NMDC and the PVNR flyover worsened congestion in Mehdipatnam.

Air traffic was also disrupted. Four incoming flights were diverted from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad. Flight Radar24 data showed an Akasa Air flight from Delhi diverted to Bengaluru, while three IndiGo flights from Jagdalpur, Delhi, and Goa were diverted to Vijayawada and Bengaluru. Airport authorities confirmed there were no cancellations. IndiGo issued a travel advisory asking passengers to check flight status updates.

Thunderstorms were reported in Gachibowli, Rajendranagar, Bandlaguda Jagir, LB Nagar, Uppal, Malakpet, Charminar, Vanasthalipuram, and Kukatpally. Gusty winds of 30–40 kmph were recorded in parts of the state.

Across Telangana, Mamda in Nirmal district recorded 42 mm, while Doulthabad in Siddipet and Narnoor in Adilabad received 34.5 mm each. Hailstorms were reported in Dubbak, Siddipet district, and strong winds damaged signboards and disrupted power in Jayashankar Bhupalpally.

The India Meteorological Department said the rain was linked to a low‑pressure system over the Bay of Bengal and surface troughs across central and southern India. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely over the next 24 to 48 hours in several districts, including Hyderabad.