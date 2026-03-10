House Sites, Indiramma Houses for 331 Families Evicted from Bhoodan Land

Nalgonda: House site pattas and Indiramma houses will be allotted to 331 families who were evicted from Vinobha Nagar Colony at Velugumatla in Khammam.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy will hand over the pattas and sanction letters to the beneficiaries at a programme to be held at the Khammam district collectorate at 4 pm on Wednesday.

Officials began distributing tokens to the selected beneficiaries from Vinobha Navodaya Bhoodan Colony on Tuesday evening. However, officials maintained secrecy over the location where the house plots would be allotted to the displaced families.

When contacted, district collector Anudeep Durishetty said the location of the land would be disclosed to the media later.

According to sources, house plots of 75 square yards each are likely to be allotted to the selected families in about nine acres of land on the outskirts of Khammam. There is also speculation that the pattas could be issued for plots within the same Bhoodan land at Velugumatla.