House Sites Given To Balimela Martyrs' Families

HYDERABAD: Director-General of Police B. Shivadhar Reddy on Tuesday handed over house site pattas to families of police personnel martyred in the 2008 Balimela Maoist attack. The DGP said the incident, in which 38 personnel including 32 Greyhounds commandos lost their lives, remains a painful memory for the police department. At a programme held at the DGP office, pattas were handed over to 33 eligible beneficiaries.

Recalling the June 29, 2008 attack, officials said Maoists targeted a launch carrying Greyhounds commandos in the Balimela reservoir, leading to heavy casualties.

Shivadhar Reddy noted that land allotment had remained pending for nearly 18 years due to technical and legal hurdles. The issue was resolved after the state government issued amendment orders and identified suitable land at Gajularamaram.

He thanked Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for taking special initiative to complete the process and provide support to the martyrs’ families. Additional DGP Anil Kumar said delays occurred due to technical reasons. Senior officials and family members attended the event.