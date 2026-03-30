House Passes Advocates' Protection Bill

Hyderabad:The Telangana Legislative Assembly on Monday passed the Advocates’ Welfare and Protection Bill, 2024, aimed at safeguarding lawyers from violence.

Legislative affairs minister D. Sridhar Babu introduced the Bill in view of incidents such as the 2021 daylight murder of advocate couple Vaman Rao and Nagamani. The Act prohibits assault, intimidation, harassment, or any act of violence against advocates and their family members.



Under its provisions, offenders face imprisonment of not less than six months, which may extend to three years, along with a fine of at least ₹25,000. Malicious prosecution carries a three-year term and compensation liability. Repeat offenders face enhanced punishment of one to seven years, besides fines. Victims or their dependents are entitled to compensation under BNSS, 2023 or the Telangana victim compensation scheme.



The Act bars police from arresting advocates without a judicial order, provides security to those facing credible threats, and establishes grievance redressal committees at the state, district and mandal levels, with the state committee chaired by the Chief Justice.



Introducing the Bill, Sridhar Babu said attacks on lawyers were a matter of serious concern. He alleged that during the previous BRS regime, the murder of Vaman Rao and his wife was mishandled, allowing perpetrators to escape accountability.



Replying to BJP members, he highlighted the Congress government’s commitment to social justice, citing representation of BC, SC, ST and minority communities among public prosecutors and APPs. He added that the government was extending insurance coverage, health cards, and dedicated facilities for women advocates under the Nyaya Nirman initiative.





