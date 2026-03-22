House Identification For Census Begins May 11

ADILABAD: District officials will undertake house identification from May 11 to June 9 as part of the first phase of the National Census 2027, with the exercise to be conducted in digital mode.

District collectors have begun training staff for the process, which involves marking houses ahead of collection of data on family members and their socio-economic and political details.

Officials said accuracy in house identification is critical, as errors at this stage would affect the overall data collection for the Census.

Staff are being trained in the use of digital tools, including data entry and Excel, replacing the earlier manual process. A dedicated mobile application will be used for data collection, with master trainers assigned to address technical issues.

Preparatory work for the exercise is expected to begin in the first week of April.

Officials said the data collected will be used for planning development programmes, welfare measures and infrastructure, and for framing targeted initiatives for different communities.

Collectors of Adilabad, Nirmal, Mancherial and Komaram Bheem Asifabad districts are holding review meetings with revenue and other staff to ensure adherence to guidelines.

Mancherial collector Kumar Deepak directed staff to avoid errors in house identification, stating that inaccuracies would affect Census data.