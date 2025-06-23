House Burglary Case Solved In 48 Hours, 5 Held

Warangal: Police officials in Jangaon district cracked a house burglary case within 48 hours, arresting five members of a burglary gang and seizing 85 grams of gold, two two-wheelers, an autorickshaw, a Manappuram gold loan receipt for a four-tola gold chain, and ₹1 lakh in cash from their possession.

According to the police, the arrested accused have been identified as S. Shiva (29), P. Sampath (36), O. Mahesh (23), M. Shiva (30), and K. Rajashekar (30), all residents of Jangaon town.

Police said that S. Shiva, a known offender, had teamed up with the other four to carry out a series of burglaries. Two days ago, the gang committed a theft at the residence of Vakati Ramakrishna Reddy in Venkiryala village.

Following a complaint by Ramakrishna, sub-inspector Ch. Chennakeshavulu and his team, while patrolling in Yeshwanthapur, spotted S. Shiva on a motorcycle. When he tried to flee, the police gave chase and apprehended him.

During interrogation, Shiva confessed to the crime, and based on the information he provided, police took the remaining four accused into custody.

Police Commissioner Sunpreet Singh commended the swift and effective work of the police team, including inspector P. Damodar Reddy, SI Chennakeshavulu, and constables K. Jitender, B. Karunakar, N. Sagar, G. Mahender, and Md. Salman, for solving the case within 48 hours.