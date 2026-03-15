Hotels Stock Firewood Over LPG Supply Concerns

ADILABAD: Demand for firewood has risen in parts of Adilabad district amid fears of a possible shortage or delay in LPG cylinder supply. Despite assurances from the state government and district officials that LPG stocks are sufficient, some people have begun stocking firewood fearing a potential shortage in the future.

Villagers traditionally collect firewood, particularly fallen branches and trees from forests, and store them for use during the monsoon. However, the practice has increased recently as households prepare for possible fuel shortages.

Hotel and dhaba owners are also purchasing firewood and maintaining stocks to meet their cooking requirements. In several rural areas and small towns, eateries continue to rely on firewood for cooking.

In tribal villages, cooking with firewood collected from nearby forests has long been a common practice.

To prevent large-scale removal of wood from reserve forests, the forest department has dug trenches along forest boundaries to restrict entry of bullock carts and other vehicles.

Forest officials also seize axes, bicycles and bullock carts carrying firewood when people are found transporting it from forest areas.

Some hotels and eateries use a mix of commercial LPG, domestic LPG and firewood for cooking.

K. Rajeswar, a middle-aged firewood collector from Adilabad, said the price of firewood varies depending on the size of the bundle, locally known as “mopu”, which is often carried on bicycles or on the head. Larger quantities transported by bullock carts fetch higher prices.

He said the cost of firewood ranges from ₹500 to ₹1,000 depending on the quantity, and demand has increased as people stock it for future use.

For some people in rural and semi-urban areas, collecting firewood from forests and selling it to households and hotels remains a source of livelihood.

Several roadside hotels and dhabas in Adilabad, Indravelli, Utnoor, Kerameri and Jainoor towns continue to use firewood to prepare meals and breakfast.

Logs burning in traditional ‘bhatti’ ovens can often be seen at eateries along national and state highways in the region.