Hotels Shift To Firewood Stoves Amid LPG Shortage

WARANGAL, KARIMNAGAR: A severe shortage of commercial LPG cylinders has disrupted operations in the hospitality sector across the erstwhile Warangal and Karimnagar districts, forcing several restaurants and tiffin centres to revert to firewood stoves.

Amid supply disruptions linked to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, civil supplies officials have launched raids to curb the illegal diversion of domestic LPG cylinders for commercial use.

In a raid on Hunter Road in Hanamkonda, officials of the district supply department seized 24 domestic cylinders allegedly being used by commercial hotels. Authorities said the drive was aimed at protecting supplies meant for household consumers.

In Mahbubabad, a joint task force led by civil supplies D.T. Satyanarayana and task force CI Vasanth Kumar raided a gas agency and seized 23 cylinders that were allegedly stored illegally. A case under Section 6-A of the Essential Commodities Act was registered. Officials said inspections would continue until supplies stabilise.

The shortage has also affected the Karimnagar region, where the halt in commercial cylinder supply has disrupted operations at function halls and private hostels. Several small eateries were seen preparing food on firewood stoves.

Hotel owners in towns such as Huzurabad and Vemulawada said they had been forced to shut down kitchens or reduce their menus due to the shortage.

In Godavarikhani, additional collector Dasari Venu supervised raids on seven hotels, during which 19 domestic cylinders were seized. Officials said the action was intended to prevent diversion of household cylinders for commercial use.

Meanwhile, Peddapalli MP Gaddam Vamsi Krishna sought intervention from the Central Government over the issue.

“The Centre must take proactive measures to stabilise the energy supply chain and avert a full-blown fuel and fertiliser crisis,” he urged.