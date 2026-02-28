Hotel Associate Duped on Pretext of Marriage

Hyderabad:The Punjagutta police have registered a case against a man accused of cheating a woman associate working at a star hotel under the guise of marriage.

According to police, the victim met Bitla Dattu, a native of Nizamabad, a few years ago. He developed a close relationship with her and promised marriage. In her complaint, she stated that she was coerced into a physical relationship after Dattu assured her he would marry her within a few months.



Later, the woman became pregnant and informed him. Dattu invited her to a hotel and offered her a juice laced with abortion tablets. Unaware, she consumed the drink and subsequently lost her pregnancy. She was admitted to hospital, initially believing the miscarriage was due to health complications.



Following this, the accused began avoiding her and attempted to change his contact numbers. Realising she had been deliberately deceived, the victim lodged a complaint with the police. Based on her statement, cases of cheating and other relevant sections have been registered against the accused.

