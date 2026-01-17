Hot Air Balloon Makes Emergency Landing at Neknampur Lake in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A hot air balloon made an emergency landing in mud slush at Neknampur Lake on the suburbs of Hyderabad after it developed a technical snag on Saturday.

The incident occurred due to air loss. As the balloon landed safely, three passengers traveling in it escaped unhurt. On seeing the balloon in the mud slush, a large number of locals came to the rescue of the passengers and scampered them to a safe place.

Officials are examining the balloon to know the exact reasons for the emergency landing.

The Hot Air Balloon Festival was launched in a grand manner near the historic Golconda Fort at the Golf Club premises on Friday, adding a new attraction to Telangana’s expanding tourism calendar.

Minister for Tourism and Culture Jupally Krishna Rao formally inaugurated the festival and later undertook a hot air balloon ride as part of the opening celebrations.

The Minister spent nearly one-and-a-half hours in the air, covering a distance of about 13 kilometres. The ride began near the Golconda Golf Club and concluded at the outskirts of Appajiguda, offering sweeping aerial views of Hyderabad and its surrounding landscapes.