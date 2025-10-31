Horses Die Of Suspected Respiratory Infection At Hyderabad Race Club
Samples have been sent to the National Research Centre on Equines in Haryana for confimatory tests.
HYDERABAD: Some horses at the Hyderabad Race Club (HRC) have reportedly died after catching a respiratory infection, while others are believed to be ailing. Samples have been sent to the National Research Centre on Equines in Haryana for confimatory tests.
Asked about it, HRC chairman R. Surender Reddy said there were “certain signs” of horses having a cold and that :we wanted to be on the safe side.” Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, he said: “We are testing all the horses. All the blood samples have been sent to Government of India labs.”
Surender Reddy put the number of animals showing symptoms at “about four to five,” describing nasal discharge and poor response in those cases. “It is natural that in the process some horses may die,” he said and denied any unusual spike in mortality and called talk of largescale deaths “totally wrong.”
Meanwhile Dr C.V. Niranjan, chief veterinary officer of the Mysore Race Club, confirmed on Thursday that he had issued a precautionary communication to all turf authorities after hearing from HRC officials about the respiratory infection among a few horses. “Samples have been submitted and we are waiting for the results. Only the reference laboratory can declare what the disease is,” he said, referring to the National Research Centre on Equines in Haryana. “This is purely a preventive measure,” he added.
The Hyderabad racing calendar has since been stalled, with the Hyderabad Race Club cancelling its Monsoon Races on October 28 citing “administrative reasons”. The club also postponed the Golconda St. Leger and said a date would be announced later.
Turf Authorities of India (TAI) chairman G Venkatesh said no statement had been released by the federation and that the club cited “administrative” reasons for the cancellation. Inside the turf circle, a official said he knew of only one horse that died after long-standing issues and dismissed rumours of higher numbers. Another source within the racing community said the club had restricted movement because of a possible glanders scare, though that has not been officially confirmed.
Surender Reddy said every horse death is documented and examined by veterinarians. He added that if glanders is ever confirmed, infected horses are usually put down and racing would remain suspended until authorities clear the stables. For now, the club’s notice remains the only formal communication while tests and preventive measures continue quietly behind the scenes.