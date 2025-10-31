Horses Die Of Suspected Respiratory Infection At Hyderabad Race Club

Asked about it, HRC chairman R. Surender Reddy said there were “certain signs” of horses having a cold and that :we wanted to be on the safe side.” Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, he said: “We are testing all the horses. All the blood samples have been sent to Government of India labs.”

Surender Reddy put the number of animals showing symptoms at “about four to five,” describing nasal discharge and poor response in those cases. “It is natural that in the process some horses may die,” he said and denied any unusual spike in mortality and called talk of largescale deaths “totally wrong.”

Meanwhile Dr C.V. Niranjan, chief veterinary officer of the Mysore Race Club, confirmed on Thursday that he had issued a precautionary communication to all turf authorities after hearing from HRC officials about the respiratory infection among a few horses. “Samples have been submitted and we are waiting for the results. Only the reference laboratory can declare what the disease is,” he said, referring to the National Research Centre on Equines in Haryana. “This is purely a preventive measure,” he added.

The Hyderabad racing calendar has since been stalled, with the Hyderabad Race Club cancelling its Monsoon Races on October 28 citing “administrative reasons”. The club also postponed the Golconda St. Leger and said a date would be announced later.