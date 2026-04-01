Hopes In Adilabad High As Revanth, Bhatti Visit Pipri On April 6

The programme is being organised at Pipri coinciding with completion of third years when “‘People’s March” had been started from Pipri village by Bhatti Vikramarka.Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, government adviser P. Sudarshan Reddy, and MLAs Vedma Bojju and Premsagar Rao will be among those who will participate in the public event.Others present at the meeting venue included Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha chairman Mallepula Narsiah, senior leader Aleti Ashwin Reddy, Komaram Kotesh, Asif Khan, Malyala Karunakar, Poshetti Laxma Reddy, Purushotham, Pandurang, Mallepula Satyanarayana and Mustafa.Leaders have appealed to the Chief Minister and Deputy CM to mark the occasion with the announcement of starting a university and a JNTU Engineering College in Adilabad district.They point out that nearly 347 acres of government-assigned land is available under survey No 139 at Kajjarla village of Talamadugu mandal in Adilabad district for setting up the university. Similarly, nearly 58 acres of land is available under survey No 142 at Kajjarla, which is suitable for setting up the engineering college, as it is close to the district headquarters.People recall Revanth Reddy’s announcement that he is adopting Adilabad district and will make all-out efforts for integrated development of the district on par with other districts.A degree student M. Rakesh of Adilabad said students are facing a lot of hardships in going to cities for higher studies. Some are even dropping out of their studies. Such students will continue their higher studies if a university and engineering college are established in the district, he stated.