Hopes for Adilabad airport rise after Centre’s nod for Mamnoor

Adilabad: The Centre’s approval for the development of Mamnoor airport in Warangal has raised the hopes of people in Adilabad. For years, residents and local leaders have urged the Centre to sanction an airport in Adilabad, and recent developments suggest that their demand may soon be met.

Adilabad BJP MP Godam Nagesh recently met with the Union minister of aviation, pressing the case for the long-pending airport project. Historically, the region boasts an airstrip dating back to the Nizam era, which was also utilised by the Air Force during emergencies. In August 2019, a site covering 364 acres was identified in Adilabad town, and a feasibility survey was conducted by AAI officials in 2020.

In a further push towards the project, the AAI has commissioned a private agency to study the viability of establishing an airport or airstrip at the existing aerodrome. Soil tests have already been initiated, and officials are awaiting permission to conduct further trials before submitting their detailed report.

If realized, the airport in Adilabad is expected to enhance the Hyderabad–Nagpur industrial corridor and improve connectivity between the historically neglected district and major metro cities. With strategic location advantages — Adilabad lies at the junction of three states: Maharashtra, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh — officials are optimistic about the project's potential.

Responding to his earlier letter, former Union minister for civil aviation Ashok Gajapati Raju had noted that the proposed site is approximately 142 km from Nanded Airport and 170 km from Nagpur airport.

Meanwhile, MP Nagesh emphasised that while the state government’s top priority currently is the airport in Warangal, Adilabad remains a close second. He reiterated that both the ministry of aviation and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy are keenly interested in the project's progress.



