‘Hope’ Signage Makes People Lose Hope on GHMC Process

Hyderabad: The installation of large signage, ‘Hope’ on a pedestrian traffic island at one of the busiest signal junctions near Cyber Towers at Madhapur has raised questions over the process behind the issue of such clearances in Hyderabad.

Following the installation of the signage, the island, which acts as a safety measure for pedestrians, has not only seen its walking space reduced but is also posing difficulties for people attempting to cross the road, particularly during peak traffic hours.

An RTI application filed by road safety advocate Lokendra Singh revealed that the signage was installed without taking necessary approvals from traffic police.

According to the Madhapur traffic police enquiry report, “As per the available records in Madhapur Traffic PS, no application was received from the concerned authorities for clearance for the installation of the HOPE structure at Cyber Towers, within the limits of Madhapur Traffic PS.”

The police also stated that the matter was brought to the notice of the GHMC for legal action as per law and that the complaint was thereafter treated as closed.

In a reply to another RTI application, the executive engineer, GHMC, Serilingampally Circle-49, stated that four pedestrian islands exist at the Cyber Towers junction.

According to the reply, the total area of the pedestrian island where the HOPE structure stands is about 107.57 square metres, of which the structure itself occupies approximately 8.74 square metres. The reply further claimed that pedestrians were “conveniently crossing” the junction even during peak hours and that a joint inspection was carried out by GHMC and traffic officials.

Despite this, Singh said he was verbally informed by the GHMC executive engineer of the SLP Zone that corrective steps would be taken. “As a solution to facilitate pedestrian passage to cross the road safely, GHMC officials informed me over the phone that the structure’s chips, which were shaped in the form of a USB, would be removed and a proper pathway would be created for pedestrians,” he said.

While Singh highlighted the issue and the officials downplayed it by saying it was convenient to cross, a pedestrian who was not comfortable with the installation pointed out how it affected him.

An MNC employee, Vamsee Sai M., said, “There are installations on all four sides. Now, if I want to cross from Cyber Towers to the right side, vehicles occupy the free left, and I have to squeeze in to reach the island, which is congested because of the so-called ‘Hope’ structure. Do the vehicles halt right at the stop line? No! Do we, pedestrians, get a chance to pass through the zebra crossing for our safety? No! Meanwhile, if the traffic is open from Kukatpally road towards IKEA, I have to wait for another lifetime.”

The islands at Cyber Towers are largely being used by alms seekers and hardly by pedestrians. Cyber Towers, which functions round the clock and witnesses major traffic jams throughout the week, reflects how gaps in enforcement only highlight the difficulties faced by pedestrians.