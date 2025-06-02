 Top
Hope People Of Telangana March Ahead On Path Of Progress: Prez Murmu On Statehood Day

Telangana
M Srinivas
2 Jun 2025 11:18 AM IST

The young State has a rich cultural heritage and a vibrant modern ecosystem of economic and technological development: Prez Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo)

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday greeted people of Telangana on their statehood day, and said the young state has a vibrant ecosystem of economic and technological development. "I wish that the people of Telangana march ahead on the path of progress and prosperity," she said in a post on X.

Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh and accorded statehood on this day in 2014.
"Warm greetings to the people of Telangana on Statehood Day! This young State has a rich cultural heritage and a vibrant modern ecosystem of economic and technological development. I wish that the people of Telangana march ahead on the path of progress and prosperity," Murmu said.


