Hookah Centre Moves Telangana HC Against Police Intervention

Hyderabad: Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka of the Telangana High Court restrained the Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, and other authorities from interfering with the business operations of “The Story Café,” located at Kompally, Medchal-Malkajgiri, which provides flavoured hookah services. The judge was dealing with a writ plea filed by the café challenging the actions of the respondent authorities as being contrary to the provisions of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (COTP) Act. The petitioner contended that the issue already stood adjudicated by a common order passed by the High Court. Referring to the earlier ruling, the judge reiterated that hookah centres may function legally subject to compliance with specific statutory conditions. These include obtaining licences from the Municipal Corporation under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Act, 1955, and acquiring permissions under the Hyderabad City Police Act, 1348 Fasli, which governs public places such as amusement centres and restaurants. The order also reaffirmed the ban on serving tobacco products to individuals below the age of 18 and mandated the display of pictorial health warnings at the premises. The judge granted police liberty to inspect the establishments and take appropriate action in case of violations but stood restrained from acting in a highhanded manner.

TGSRTC challenges lease of its lands

Justice E.V. Venugopal of the Telangana High Court will continue to hear a writ plea filed by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC), challenging the lease of certain parcels of land allegedly belonging to the corporation. The writ plea arises from proceedings issued by the department of endowments in March 2025, pursuant to which lease deeds were executed by the executive officer of Sri Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam, Sangam Math in favour of private individuals. TGSRTC contended that the land in question forms part of its Rajendranagar Bus Depot and that the lease proceedings were in violation of an interim order passed by the High Court in 2018. Counsel for TGSRTC sought time to place on record additional documents to substantiate the claim of ownership over the subject property. Government Pleader appearing for the state opposed the writ plea by pointing out that the petitioners earlier lost their case before the Endowments Tribunal and that a related civil miscellaneous appeal is still pending. The judge posted the matter for further adjudication.

HC issues contempt notice to Wanaparthy district collector

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court issued notice to the Wanaparthy district collector Adarsh Surabhi, IAS, and other officials in a contempt case pertaining to the payment of subsistence allowance and wages to project-displaced families (PDFs) of Nagarala Village. The land and homes of the petitioners were submerged due to construction of the Rangasamudram Balancing Reservoir under the Rajiv Lift Irrigation Scheme. Narasimha and 19 others moved the High Court contending that the revenue authorities calculated compensation using outdated agricultural labour rates of Rs 194 per day, which was arbitrary and contrary to law. The petitioners further contended that the applicable wage rate for the year 2020–2021, which stood at Rs 465 per day. The petitioners maintained that they were entitled to compensation and subsistence allowance at the revised rate. The judge in his earlier order, directed the authorities to recalculate the compensation at Rs 465 per day and ensure disbursal to all eligible displaced families. The petitioners would in the contempt case allege that despite clear and binding directions, the officials failed to implement the order and continued to withhold the revised amounts. Taking serious note of the alleged non-compliance, the judge ordered notices to the respondent officials.

HC admits plea against Nizamabad cops

Justice T. Vinod Kumar of the Telangana High Court, admitted a plea alleging police brutality and abuse of power by certain officers of Indalwai Police Station, Nizamabad. The judge was dealing with a writ plea filed by Kummari Rajitha seeking a direction against the police officials, who are accused of grievously assaulting her husband without any lawful justification. According to the petition, the alleged incident occurred within the jurisdiction of PS-Indalwai, where police officers allegedly inflicted serious injuries on the petitioner’s husband. It was further alleged by the petitioner that subsequently, in an attempt to cover up the misconduct, the same officers were accused of falsely implicating him and other family members in criminal cases registered on April 8. The petitioner also sought a detailed inquiry along with a direction to senior authorities to register a case against the erring officers and proceed with their dismissal as per law. It was brought to the notice of the court that the incident was video recorded on a mobile phone, and photographs have been submitted as evidence. Justice Vinod Kumar directed the petitioner that the full video be filed to substantiate the claims. The matter is deferred for the government pleader to obtain further instructions in the matter and posted the case for further hearing on June 12.