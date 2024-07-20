Honour Poll Promises and Save Students, BJP Tells CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: The BJP alleged that Congress leaders are showing signs of selective amnesia by forgetting their poll promises of releasing a job calendar, filling up two lakh posts and sanctioning Rs 5 lakh worth `Vidya Bharosa cards’ to students who are pursuing higher education and giving electric two-wheelers to college-going girls, aged over 18 years.

Addressing a gathering at Dharna Chowk in support of unemployed youth, at an event organised by the BJYM, Union minister and state BJP chief G. Kishan Reddy condemned Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s alleged remarks against unemployed youth and students of Osmania University.

“The Congress leaders and lobbyists are allowed freely into the Secretariat but the unemployed youth are denied entry. Revanth Reddy is not visiting Praja Bhavan and not taking representation from the public,” he claimed.

He said that former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, his family and BRS leaders had ditched unemployed youth when they were in power. Rao was notorious for not allowing protests at Dharna Chowk, he said. The Congress government is also following the same dictatorial attitude against the unemployed youth and targeting BJYM activists for staging protests.

Like the BRS government, the Congress had promised `nirudyoga bruthi’ (dole) but did not implement it. The people will teach Revanth Reddy a lesson like they did to Rao, Kishan Reddy said. He said that BJP would rally behind students, farmers, women and other sections left in the lurch by the Congress government.

BJP general secretary Dr Kasam Venkateshwarlu said that the Congress government had drawn the ire of the people in just six months of coming to power. Youth, farmers and other sections were only demanding what the Congress had promised them during the Assembly polls, he said.

BJPLP leader A. Maheshwar Reddy, BJYM president Sevella Mahender and others also addressed the dharna.