Honour Manifesto Promises Despite Financial Crunch, Owaisi Tells Telangana Govt.

Hyderabad: MIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi on Saturday alleged that there was something seriously wrong in the figures vis-à-vis allocation of funds in the state Budget. He asked the Congress government to fulfil the promises it made in the manifesto, irrespective of the government’s financial situation.



Speaking on the Budget in the Assembly here on Saturday, Akbaruddin raised many issues, including development of the Old City. He wanted to know why the government had failed to mention the Rs 40,000 crore investments, which were garnered during the Chief Minister’s Davos tour.

IT minister D. Sridhar Babu pointed out that the government had mentioned it during the presentation of the interim Budget in February.bAkbaruddin also accused the previous BRS government of gross neglect of the welfare of BCs, SCs, STs and minority communities. "Poor families from the Brahmin community are facing financial issues. Even though I represent MIM, I am also responsible for the betterment of Muslims, Brahmins, BCs, SCs and STs. The Congress government must consider allocating more funds to these categories," he said.

Owaisi stated that the government had received 1.60 crore applications during the praja darbar. People have spent money on applications seeking government's action. The government must solve the problems without any further delay.



